Social life and life skills in focus as Mumbai colleges seek to cover lost ground after pandemic

This academic year, Mithibai College at Vile Parle in Mumbai is starting a mandatory course on life skills which will include a topic on human values and ethics. Ramnarain Ruia College in Matunga is going to teach the importance of mental and emotional health in the foundation course for first-year students. Whereas at RD National College in Bandra, a novel concept of a “student connect” initiative will be revived to ensure peer support as students are back on campus. Different city colleges have introduced novel ways to help students ease into a new normal, post pandemic.

Pandemic after-effects



As colleges reopened, it was literally the first day in college for many students as for the past two years, they had had only online classes. For them, it is a huge leap from attending school before the pandemic to starting degree-college life afterwards. Their junior college years, which provide a transitional window, went in the blink of an eye as they sat in front of computer screens indoors.

“They are practically beginning their college life only now and are bound to have a certain amount of stress or nervousness,” said Dr Neha Jagtiani, principal of RD National College in Bandra. Whereas Dr Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, said, “The uncertainty that students have seen in the past couple of years has taken over, leading to negativity. This loop has to break.”

Apart from anxiety of the newness, among the most talked-about pandemic after-effects is losing practice of social life and the complete absence of opportunities to learn life skills. Dr Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College, said, “If anything pandemic has taught us is that, more than academic loss, it was the loss of such social settings and lessons to learn from them. In the absence of offline learning and campus life, the youngsters were missing out on so many opportunities to develop their personalities.”

These losses have forced colleges to take unconventional measures to help their students.

Initiatives by colleges

Thanks to the anxiety of the first day of college, almost all city colleges are holding long or multiple orientation sessions for first-year students as well as their parents. RD National College has started the RDNC Students-Connect project with an objective of creating “peer connect”.

“The idea here is to connect students with each other by the formation of peer-groups from different streams (arts, commerce and science) so they are forced to talk beyond academics. These peer groups will have coordinators from senior classes. Each teacher is assigned 40 students, which could be divided into multiple peer groups. The teacher should not necessarily be from the same branch. By attaching teachers informally to students, we intend to ensure guided support not only for academics but also in a lot of other aspects of life,” said Dr Jagtiani, principal of the college.

At Sathaye college, a huge list of 50 add-on courses has been introduced. “The courses will have an interdisciplinary approach to ensure a wider range of students, allowing a great platform for students to create friend circles on campus,” said Dr Madhav Rajwade, principal of the college.

Opportunities to mingle with peers would create a conducive atmosphere for the social life for young students.

Some colleges help to usher children into a new life while others prepare students for the real world. Mithibai College is starting a compulsory course on life skills. “This will include a list of modules spread across all semesters. While there are soft skills such as communications skills, leadership skills and financial skills, there will be separate modules on human value and ethics,” said the principal of the college, Dr Desai.

Emotional support for other stakeholders



Along with providing opportunities to students to have a conducive social life, city colleges are also empowering them by providing mental-health support. Ramnarain Ruia College has taken advantage of its autonomy status. “We have included modules on the importance of mental and emotional health in the mandatory foundation course for freshers,” said Dr Anushree Lokur, the principal of the college. Whereas at Jai Hind College, the counselling system has been strengthened to create a more positive atmosphere on campus.

While most colleges held separate sessions for parents to help resolve their queries, at Wilson College, these sessions had teaching and non-teaching staff also in attendance. “The pandemic has affected all stakeholders at the college in different ways. Everyone was restricted and had their own set of challenges during the pandemic. For students to flourish, we need to support others who would be responsible for forming a nurturing atmosphere for the youngsters,” said Anna Nikalje, principal of the popular south Bombay college in Charniroad, by the sea.