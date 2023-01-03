Campus Talk: Few takers for pure science degrees, but 2 Mumbai colleges offer 5-year integrated courses that are popular too

The new National Education Policy (NEP) encourages five-year integrated courses, offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees together, directly after Class 12. But there are two colleges in Mumbai – Ramnarain Ruia College and Guru Nanak Khalsa College – that already offer such courses in bioanalytical science.

At a time when most city colleges have been witnessing a substantial decline in students opting for traditional degrees in pure sciences, these Five-Year Integrated Courses (FYICs) are gaining popularity. It offers considerable exposure to research and laboratory work along with a mandatory internship component with industry collaborations.

Dr Kavita Pandey, course coordinator at Khalsa College, said, “The perspective of students and parents are as yet very limited on what can be done after a degree in science. Many are still stuck at the only branch of science – biotechnology degree. Whereas so many new career avenues and profiles have developed in the field of science with changing times.”

Dr Pandey shared how FYIC has managed to identify these niche areas of career in science, especially in collaboration with industries such as food and drugs manufacturing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Dr Sachin Palekar, associate dean and academics head at the department of bioanalytical sciences at Ruia College, said, “With industry revolution in changing times, several new career roles in science have gained momentum such as medical writing, clinical research associates, clinical trial coordinators, lab managers, application scientists and drug safety associates. Unlike traditional science degrees, FYIC is able to meet this gap and provide skilled manpower to the industry.” Palekar added how the course includes continuous research work along with industry partners, which is generally not included in traditional science degrees.

The encouragement by NEP, according to these faculty members, will allow more colleges to offer such integrated courses wherein students can pursue combined graduate and postgraduate degrees focused on employability.

Even as the courses were started as a special branch in the academic year 2010-11, as thecolleges received autonomous status the courses were revamped to offer more flexibility. The course curriculum includes basic subjects such as biological sciences, chemical sciences and computational sciences along with topics such as entrepreneurship skills and intellectual property rights among all.