Campus Talk: Mumbai college starts mandatory credit course on ‘Responsible Citizenship’

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai has started a mandatory credit course on ‘Responsible Citizenship’. All final-year bachelor-degree students have to complete this course, which is a combination of theory and assignments on social and civic responsibilities along with disaster management training.

Realising the need for the new generation to have a sense of civic responsibility and the knowledge to be prepared for natural disasters and other emergency situations, the college decided to start the course.

"Only if an individual is strong will s/he be able to work for society," the college principal said while referring to the course.

Kapildeo Indulkar, the course coordinator and head of the Department of Environmental Studies, told indianexpress.com: “This course is a combination of two modules. The first module, which is on disaster management training, is run in collaboration with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The other module is conducted in-house wherein different sessions, lectures, or activities are held on social and civic responsibilities.”

Indulkar explained that as part of the first module, students have to attend a two-day workshop conducted by resource persons at the BMC’s Disaster Cell. The session includes training to ensure the safety of oneself and others during fire or road accidents, building collapses, or other disasters, helping victims and providing CPR and first-aid, among others.

“Smallest details such as knowledge on how to pick up an injured victim of a road or other accidents so that there is no further harm, is also given to students in sessions conducted by professionals, apart from other dos and don’ts,” added Indulkar.

The idea behind the second module of the course is to create awareness among students that their duties are equally important as their rights. Indulkar said, “Around 10 topics such as voting, consumer rights and forums, and crisis management, among others, are covered under this module which concludes with an assignment or project work.”

Dr Shobna Vasudevan, principal of the college, said: “Community engagement is a must for all and it is easily possible with responsible citizenship. To make the course more effective, we have also started a Life-Enrichment course on value education for first-year degree students. Only if an individual is strong will s/he be able to work for society.”