Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Campus Talk: Architecture students from Mumbai college renovate Byculla Zoo

The installation work at the Byculla Zoo garden is one of the first projects of the Rachana Sansad Research and Design Cell – a new department at the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture.

byculla zoo latest news todayThe institute has given the Zoo garden a new, fresh and creative look by adding a beautiful wooden walkway, a comfortable yet artsy seating arrangement, and a convenient exhibition pavilion, among others. (Express)
Campus Talk: Architecture students from Mumbai college renovate Byculla Zoo
The Byculla Zoo in Mumbai recently recorded its highest footfall in a day. As usual, the collection of exotic animals and the new guests became the centre of attraction for the visitors. But the innovative structures and art installations designed by the students of Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in Prabhadevi also did not go unnoticed.

The institute has given the Zoo garden a new, fresh and creative look by adding a beautiful wooden walkway, a comfortable yet artsy seating arrangement, and a convenient exhibition pavilion, among others.

byculla campus talk latest news today Since its formation, the Cell has been taking up various projects, all in the public domain. (Express)

The director of the department, Rohit Shinkre, told the Indian Express: "When the zoo project was undertaken by us in the year 2018, there was no separate department. The project has helped renovate the Byculla zoo and given great hands-on exposure to our students… This has added a new facet to the course and ensured that students gained practical knowledge."

Talking about the Cell, Prof Shinkre said: “This is a win-win situation as public places become more attractive and user-centric, whereas students get on-the-job training. Moreover, the students have fresh eyes and they formulate out-of-the-box concepts.” Projects undertaken by the Cell are electives for students who wish to gain hands-on experience. Participating students are also given a stipend.

Dr Suresh Singh, principal of Rachana Sansad, said: “The Cell provides an industry-academia connection. Students from different years participate in this as a team where senior students along with teachers can guide the juniors.”

byculla architecture latest news today The Cell also worked on a street and wall art project at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi beach. (Express)

The proposed second phase of the work at the Byculla Zoo includes art installations to spread awareness about birds and animals, especially those that are endangered or extinct.

Since its formation, the Cell has been taking up various projects, all in the public domain. Another project that the Cell undertook was ‘rearranging’ a street in Worli, popularly known as Abhyas Galli. “The members of our team first identified the problems. It showed them how convenient seating arrangements can help students who visit the area. Better lighting ensured that students, especially girls, felt more comfortable in using the area for their studies,” said Prof Shinkre. The Cell also worked on a street and wall art project at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi beach.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:55 IST
