Mumbai: Campaign to promote marine life from December 1



(Written by Vaishnavi Dandekar)

Through activities to be held between December 1 and January 12, 2019, the mangrove cell of Maharashtra, WWF India and Marine life of Mumbai, an organisation working to create awareness about marine life, will host a first-of-its-kind initiative. ‘Coastwise 2018-19’. The campaign aims at creating public awareness about essential marine flora and fauna of the Maharashtra region.

The initiative will open with a photography workshop and competition at Nehru Science Center. A marine workshop for children on December 15 will be followed by a shore walk on December 22. A boat ride for viewing flamingos will be held with the Mangrove Trail and Flamingo Boat Ride on December 29. The campaign will end with film screenings and an award ceremony on January 12.