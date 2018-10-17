Mumbai: Cambata workers’ protest enters Day 7

Anjali Damania, along with the workers of Cambata Aviation Private Limited, takes part in a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. (Dilip Kagda) Anjali Damania, along with the workers of Cambata Aviation Private Limited, takes part in a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. (Dilip Kagda)

As the protest by Cambata Aviation Private Limited (CAPL) workers entered its seventh day on Tuesday, a team from Sahar police met the workers to pacify them. The workers are protesting against the non-payment of their pending salaries between February and August 2016. Social activist, Anjali Damania, who is leading the protest said, “We had put up a poster against Shiv Sena as they played a crucial role in delaying the salaries of workers. Immediately after which, the police reached the spot to pacify us. They threatened us to remove the poster but we refused.”

In a meeting with State Labour Minister, Sambhaji Nilangekar, on Sunday, the government assured to repay the salaries of workers. The employees continued the strike till Tuesday as they were expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the meeting did not take place.

A senior police officer from Sahar police station said, “We were patrolling the area. We had no intention to end their strike.”

Salaries worth Rs 120 crore of the employees remain to be paid. The company had folded its operations in 2016.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App