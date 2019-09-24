Mumbai: Calligraphy, flower arrangements, origami at festival organised to celebrate Japanese culture

Last Saturday, the longest queue at the Somaiya School was outside a classroom where impatient students waited to dress up in Yukatas (traditional Japanese robes) and bright wigs. This was all for a chance to look as Japanese as the popular characters that most attendees at ‘Indradhanush’ had grown up watching.

In partnership with the Japanese Consulate in Mumbai, the Teachers Association of Japanese has been organising this festival to showcase Japanese culture for the last eleven years.

“We have three categories of people coming here-fans of anime (hand-drawn or computer-designed Japanese animation), those who are learning Japanese and want to sharpen their skills, and those looking to learn more about the culture in order to apply for jobs in Japan,” said Sarita Sundaram, president of the Association.

The day-long festival had workshops dedicated to ikebana (the art of flower arrangement), calligraphy, origami and furoshiki, which is the Japanese style of wrapping cloth around gifts and every day items. The festival also had different counters selling sushi.

In one classroom, Yukio Uchida, the Consul for Information and Culture, led participants through a tea ceremony, right from showing them how to clean the ceramic bowls to teaching them the proper way to drink the finished brew.

Next door, Vidyavihar resident Anandi Nayak had her son Sumanth try his hand at traditional Japanese games. “This is a good way for children to learn a new culture and pick up different interests,” said Nayak, whose son is a student at the Somaiya School.

“The games are not as easy as they look,” said Rashmi Menon, who previously taught Japanese at the K J Somaiya Centre for Buddhist Studies and is now a private tutor of the language.

In another classroom, Chitra Khandekar (59) lead a calligraphy class. “In the short session, I teach the definition of calligraphy and introduce the tools used to draw pictures in kanji, as well as the correct way to hold and use the brush,” she said.

Khandekar provides special charcoal based ink and rice paper on which the art form is practiced. “The response to my sessions has been very encouraging in the three years that I have been coming to the festival,” Khandekar said. Back at the Yukata classroom, the instructors, most of whom are professional Japanese teachers, taught participants the right way to wear the robes. “It is easy to get it wrong,” an instructor said. “In the morning sessions, we had a few people who wore them inside out.”