Three cadaver donations in a day offer hope as thousands await transplants in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded three cadaver organ donations within a span of 24 hours on February 7 and 8, giving a brief boost to the city’s transplant efforts even as thousands continue to wait for life-saving organs.

The donations were reported by S L Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai and Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in Mulund. The donors provided multiple organs and tissues including kidneys, livers, corneas and skin.

So far this year, Mumbai has seen 10 deceased organ donations, which have resulted in 20 organs being transplanted, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. However, 4,871 patients are still on the waiting list. Another donation process is currently underway in Dombivli, with details awaited.