Three cadaver donations in a day offer hope as thousands await transplants in Mumbai

The donations were reported by S L Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai and Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in Mulund. The donors provided multiple organs and tissues including kidneys, livers, corneas and skin.

Written by: Purnima Sah
3 min readMumbaiFeb 9, 2026 09:55 PM IST
So far this year, Mumbai has seen 10 deceased organ donations, which have resulted in 20 organs being transplanted, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre.So far this year, Mumbai has seen 10 deceased organ donations, which have resulted in 20 organs being transplanted, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre.
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai recorded three cadaver organ donations within a span of 24 hours on February 7 and 8, giving a brief boost to the city’s transplant efforts even as thousands continue to wait for life-saving organs.

The donations were reported by S L Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai and Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in Mulund. The donors provided multiple organs and tissues including kidneys, livers, corneas and skin.

So far this year, Mumbai has seen 10 deceased organ donations, which have resulted in 20 organs being transplanted, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. However, 4,871 patients are still on the waiting list. Another donation process is currently underway in Dombivli, with details awaited.

One of the donors was 48-year-old Sachin Pujara, who had been dealing with high blood pressure for several years. On February 2, he was admitted to Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital after feeling severe dizziness and losing balance. Doctors found internal bleeding linked to his condition and said he was responding well to treatment and was close to discharge.

However, on February 6, he collapsed suddenly. Despite attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation, he did not respond and was placed on a ventilator. By February 7, the organ donation process began, following a decision he had taken years earlier. His liver, kidneys, corneas and skin were donated.

His wife Bhagyashree, sister Bhavana and children Tisha, 23, and Hridaya, 19, supported the decision.

“It was not easy for us, but we understood it was for a larger cause,” Bhagyashree told The Indian Express. “My children and his elder sister were also supportive, and I realised it was something that could give life to others.”

Story continues below this ad

“Yesterday all the hospital staff saluted him when we got his body for the funeral. I feel it is a pride for us, he is still around us, alive. Though I don’t know who received his organs, I will always know he is with us in spirit.”
Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary of ZTCC Mumbai, said organ donation numbers are slowly improving. “In just two months, we already had 10 donors, and in one day we saw three donations. Social stigma and superstitions will still take time to go away, but it is encouraging to see smaller hospitals participating in donations,” he said.

He said Mumbai has 44 registered transplant centres along with several hospitals that retrieve organs. “We need all organs. The problem is for heart, lung and liver. if patients don’t get these, they won’t survive. Transplant is the only hope,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement