Mumbai: Cadaver donation at Fortis hospital in Kalyan

Ten days after the state government issued standard operating protocol for conducting organ transplants during the Covid-19 pandemic, Fortis hospital in Kalyan became the first to do a cadaver organ donation in the state.

A 61-year-old woman’s family agreed to donate her liver for cadaver organ transplant on Sunday. Her heart, lungs and kidneys were found unfit for donation.

The woman was transferred from Maxlife hospital in Ulhasnagar to Fortis hospital to harvest her organs. Officials said Maxlife was not registered for harvesting organs so the woman’s body was shifted to Fortis.

“The family members were very keen and willing to donate organs. The donor had pledged her organs in the past,” an official from Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) said.

Dr S K Mathur from ZTCC said the state government had issued SOP on June 4 to follow while conducting cadaver organ donation amid the pandemic.

Since March, the organ transplantation numbers had dipped owing to fear of Covid-19 infection. This is the first cadaver transplant to be conducted after the new guidelines.

Cadaver organ transplant means harvesting an organ from a brain dead person and transplanting it in a recipient. Data shows 12 cadaver organ transplants were conducted in February. In March, when the Covid-19 outbreak began, the count of cadaver donations dipped to five in the state. In April, no cadaver donation was recorded in the state.

