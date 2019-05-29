Mumbai: Cabinet braces for deficient rain, approves Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of Rs 30 crore for undertaking cloud seeding in the state in view of forecast of deficient rainfall this year.

At the Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, serious concern was expressed over IMD’s forecast of delayed monsoon and deficient rainfall in Maharashtra.

A statement issued by the CMO said, “The Cabinet has given the consent for earmarking Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding. The amount will be used for procuring the aircraft and radar system, which are necessary for carrying out the cloud seeding plan.” Cloud seeding is a well-experimented process where various chemicals and technologies are used to precipitate clouds. It is done during monsoons, a senior secretary in the ministry of agriculture said.

While indicating that state government had adopted a similar experiment in the past – in 2014-15 – the secretary said: “Our reports point to partial success. It has worked in some region and failed in others.” The state government, however, has decided to hold wider consultations with experts on the cloud seeding. The state government, meanwhile, has also appealed to farmers to not rush for sowing crops. The ministry of agriculture is sending out the SMSes to farmers through various groups and agriculture workers at district- and taluka-level.

The government has also given permission to deploy water tankers to meet the demands of cattle camps in drought-hit talukas. Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said, “We have deployed 6,000 water tankers in 15,500 villages.” As many as 151 talukas of the total 355 have been declared drought-hit in the state.

Patil said, drought relief compensation has been disbursed in 17,985 villages, while in 10,539 villages all the drought relief measures have been facilitated.

The government also revealed the water stock available in dams is 13.1 per cent. The maximum water stock in dams is in Konkan 33.69 per cent, Pune division 12.6 per cent, Nashik 13.29 per cent, Amravati 20.01 per cent, Nagpur division 8.85 per cent, Aurangabad 2.86 per cent. The Cabinet has also approved setting up of a honey collection centre to boost honey production as a supplementary business for agriculture. The project would be implemented by the Khadi Gram Udyog Corporation.

For backward Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, the state government has also given a nod for a power tariff waiver for the next five years. While the state will have to bear an additional financial burden of Rs 600 crore, officials said, the waiver will to promote industrial investments in these backward regions and generate employment and income.