Mumbai: Cab driver turns into drug supplier to make a quick buck, arrested

A 40-year-old man working as a driver for a popular cab aggregator, who was also simultaneously working as a cocaine supplier in south Mumbai, was arrested on Wednesday along with the person from whom he sourced the drug.

Sanjay Chaturvedi (40) and his supplier Felix Immanuel (21) were arrested with 100 gm of cocaine worth Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) DCP Datta Nalwade said that the Ghatkopar unit of ANC received a tip-off about a shanty in Cheetah Camp area of Trombay from where cocaine was being supplied.

When the spot was raided, the police found 100 gm of cocaine and arrested Chaturvedi, who worked as a cab driver.

During his interrogation, Chaturvedi revealed the name of Immanuel, a Navi Mumbai resident who supplied him cocaine. “However, he also said that over the last few months, he had got in touch with some African nationals who provided him cocaine,” an officer said.

He would take 20 gm to 30 gm of cocaine every three to four days from the suppliers and sell the same to the rich clientele of south Mumbai.

“He wanted to make a quick buck and realised that due to high demand for cocaine, especially because of its low supply as a result of flight restrictions amid the pandemic, people were willing to pay large amounts,” the officer said. He added that so far they have not found any past record of the arrested men.

Officers said that due to low supply of cocaine that is primarily sourced from South American countries, the demand for Mephedrone (MD) – its poorer cousin that can be manufactured in laboratories – has gone up.