Mumbai: Cab driver held for ‘molesting’ passenger

The driver of an app-based cab service has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman inside his moving cab on Monday evening. The incident took place after the complainant hired the cab from Nariman Point, police said. The complainant is employed with a private bank and hired a cab for Powai around 5pm.

An officer from Powai police station said, “The woman was reportedly going to her relative’s place in Powai, for which she hired a cab through mobile application. She said that during the journey, the driver was trying to get friendly with her.”

As the complainant was unwell, the driver suggested that she sit in the front passenger seat. “As the front passenger side has a comfortable back rest, the complainant went and sat on the front seat, following, which the driver started touching her inappropriately. Initially, the complainant thought it was a mistake but later as the accused repeated his act, the complainant messaged a friend and asked him to come to the destination,” said an investigator.

The complainant claimed that she was planning to confront the driver at the destination, but as the driver kept misbehaving, she confronted him mid-way and got off the cab in Hiranandani. She called her friend to the spot. Later, the duo brought him to the police station.

Around 9pm, the case was registered with the Powai police station and the accused Suresh Kumar Yadav, 36, was arrested.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 and 354 (A) (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in Andheri court on Tuesday.

