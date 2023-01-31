CA ‘dies by suicide’ in Igatpuri resort weeks after he was booked in a case in Mumbai

A Mumbai-based chartered accountant allegedly died by suicide at a resort in Nashik’s Igatpuri Sunday night, police said. Officers suspect the deceased, identified as Chirag Varaiya, 45, was stressed because an FIR was registered against him at a police station in Bhandup three weeks ago.

An officer from Igatpuri police station said Varaiya told his employer on Friday that he wanted to relax over the weekend. He requested a company car and driver and went to a resort in Igatpuri.

According to the police, Varaiya visited a local temple in Igatpuri. He told the driver on Saturday that they would leave for the city on Monday and that he was not to be disturbed till then. When the driver went to Varaiya’s room to pick him up on Monday morning, there was no response, the officer said. He then informed the resort owners who contacted the local police.

When the police broke open the door, they found Varaiya dead, the officer added. They also found a suicide note in which he apologised to his family members and told his wife to take care of their children. The family soon arrived in Igatpuri and received the body.

On checking records, the police found that an FIR was registered against Varaiya at Bhandup station last month. Bhandup senior inspector Nitin Unhavne confirmed this and said Varaiya had been called in for questioning three weeks ago. Unhavne, however, refused to divulge further details.

An official from Igatpuri said they will soon record the statement of the police officers in Bhandup who had questioned Varaiya. No FIR was registered in connection with the incident, but an accidental death report was filed.