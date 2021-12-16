Mumbai: CA arrested for generating fake input tax credit, Rs 92 crore fraud

A CHARTERED Accountant was arrested on Tuesday by the officers of CGST, Thane (Rural) Commissionerate for allegedly generating fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 92 crore involving fake invoice of more than Rs 500 crore without actual receipt of goods.

The accused, Vikram Jain, is a Borivali (west) resident. According to sources, the accused had used the identity of a housewife to create a firm named M/s Shraddha Electrical located at Ambernath, Thane. Officials said a group of persons including Jain were engaged in generating fake ITC and had passed on the same downstream without any movement of goods.

After ascertaining that Jain had violated the provisions of Section 132 of CGST Act, the officers arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

The action is part of special anti-evasion drive by the CGST, Mumbai zone, with the help of data analytics using various informaton technology tools.