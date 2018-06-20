Mumbai CA arrested for I-T fraud: Police

CA arrested for I-T fraud: Police. (Representational) CA arrested for I-T fraud: Police. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) for allegedly cheating a person by misusing his Income Tax (I-T) details. The accountant, who was working with an NGO for the past one year, had allegedly filed I-T using the complainant’s details and had diverted the refunded amount to his Rajasthan-based brother’s account.

After the accused Pawan Chhipa (23) allegedly misused the details for the second year in a row, the complainant, an employee at a multinational pharmaceutical company, was alerted about the fraud and informed the Ghatkopar police that arrested the accused.

An officer said that nearly two years back, the complainant’s wife had submitted some documents, including I-Tax details of the complainant, to the NGO to avail a house at cheap rate. Chhipa who worked as an accountant at the NGO had access to the details.

The 23-year-old allegedly used the details to file the I-T returns of the complainant online. He put the account number of his brother in the column for where the refund amount was to be deposited. “For 2016-17, the complainant got a refund of Rs 38,530. The amount was, however, transferred to the account of the brother, who is in Class 10,” an officer said.

The complainant, however, did not realise that he did not get a refund for that year. Emboldened the accused again filed his returns for the year 2017-18 online. In the current year, Rs 48000 were transferred to the account of the Chhipa’s brother, an officer said.

