Mumbai: Byculla zoo may reopen by month end

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla is likely to reopen at the end of this month. Officials from the BMC said that Byculla Zoo, popularly known as Rani Baug, can be opened by month end as auditoriums and theatres are also going to open for the public after October 22.

“We are in talks with senior officials from BMC and state government. Although there has been no formal order from the state government, but it is likely to be reopened by month end. We are doing all necessary preparation for opening up,” said an official from the Zoo department.

The two penguin babies are the main attraction and the birds’ aviary has also been completed. Zoo was shut down in March, 2021 after a second wave hit the city.