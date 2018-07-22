Mumbai: Byculla jail inmates fall sick

As many as 86 Byculla jail prisoners were admitted to hospital on Friday after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) As many as 86 Byculla jail prisoners were admitted to hospital on Friday after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A day after 86 inmates and a baby at Byculla jail fell sick, checks were ordered on food and water supplied at all prisons in the state. “Instructions have been issued to all prisons to have water and food tested for contamination by local municipal bodies. The water supplied to the prisons is palatable but we are taking extra precautions now,” said B K Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons).

On Friday, 85 women, a male prisoner and a baby boy at Byculla jail were rushed to JJ Hospital after they had complained of dehydration, vomiting, loose motion and diarrhoea. The victims also included a four-month-old son of a woman prisoner.

Prison department authorities said on Friday that the sick inmates had reacted to cholera medication. The BMC had given medicine to 600 inmates and 100 jail staffers on Friday, after a male prisoner was diagnosed with cholera.

With the exception of one, none of the jail’s 390 male prisoners complained of an adverse reaction to the medication. However, the exact cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained, said hospital authorities. The BMC on Thursday and again on Friday collected water samples from the jail to assess if any contamination led to widespread diarrhoea. Samples of water from all jail tanks tested negative for vibrio cholerae bacteria on Saturday.

“The water in tanks is fit for consumption,” a civic official said. The BMC is, however, trying to locate a water tanker that supplied water on July 5 to the jail.

“The prison had water shortage. So, a tanker for drinking water was called in. We are trying to trace it now,” a civic official said.

Upadhyay added that filtered water is supplied to prisoners at the jail. “Water and food is consumed by all prisoners. If there was any contamination, then all prisoners should have fallen ill. We are awaiting reports from the BMC and the Food and Drug Administration,” he said.

Vinda Kirtikar and Advocate Asha Landge of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission also visited the jail and hospital and spoke to the inmates on Saturday.

“The jail authorities say the sickness was caused due to a reaction to the cholera medicine. But if that was the case, all the inmates who took the medicine should have fallen sick. We spoke to several inmates, who took the medicine before and after eating food, and were not affected by diarrhoea. We will write to the jail authorities seeking an explanation for the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea and what steps are being taken to ensure that inmates are healthy,” said Landge.

Dozens of policemen and women have been deployed at JJ Hospital since Friday to secure wards on the third, fourth and fifth floors, where the prisoners have been admitted, to ensure that they don’t flee. By Saturday evening, 84 female prisoners were discharged and 11 remained admitted.

“Five new male and three female patients were admitted on Saturday. They also had vomiting and dehydration but are stable,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent.

According to hospital doctors, patients seem to be infected with a water-borne source but findings have not suggested anything so far. “The electrolyte parameters are also deranged,” a doctor said.

A civic official added that when water samples were tested, they already had chlorine mixed, so presence of bacteria was not found. “It is possible the bacteria was killed after we added chlorine tablets,” an official said.

