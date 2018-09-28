Mumbai by night: Collecting garbage at night while avoiding thieves

Like many others, 38-year-old Sudhir Kambe is a garbage collector who gathers waste from heaps across the city. Kambe, who works at night unlike many of his co-workers, claims that with thieves and anti-social elements lurking in the dark, he always has to be on his guard. “I, along with two of my co-workers and a BMC garbage truck driver, roam Andheri and collect garbage. We collect waste from more than 70 restaurants in a night,” he said.

Kambe, a contract labourer, said his shift starts at 9.30 pm and ends at 6 am. “I reach home by 8 am… Earlier, I used to work during the day as well. But as I started falling ill often, I stopped,” he said.

Working for Rs 570 a night, Kambe said: “When I started looking for a job, I was offered the night shift. As I was in financial distress, I took it up. However, during the night hours when we step out to collect garbage, we often have to deal with anti-socials,” he said.

In two years, Kambe claims that he has been attacked many times. But he escaped, as his friends showed up at the spot. “People come with the intention to rob our mobile phones due to which, I do not carry my android phone to work. I use a simple phone instead. Once when I was new and had my android phone with me, a man held me by the collar and threatened to stab me. I was lucky as my friend showed up at the spot,” said Kambe.

An eighth standard dropout, Kambe started working as a garbage collector in 2005. He left the job in between. “Owing to stench from the garbage, I left the job and started working as a guard at call centres. In 2014, when my brother had a paralytic attack, I had to take care of the expenses. I took a loan of around Rs 4 lakh for his treatment. I was told that I would get my provident fund money only after I leave the job. So, I left that job and used the money to repay my loan. I started working in a garbage truck again,” he added.

