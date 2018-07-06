Mumbai by Night: At Andheri, cops who check trains for damages and thieves

Illustration: CR Sasikumar Illustration: CR Sasikumar

At the RPF police station in Andheri, the night shift begins once trains start rolling into the yard after 7 pm. A team of four to five men, including two from the RPF, then just have around an hour to inspect the trains before letting them go for repairs.

Each night, two constables are posted on the night shift on a stretch from Andheri to Vile Parle police stations. An RPF constable said they not only work in the yard but also keep a watch on the tracks in the event of signal failure and for thieves.

After 7 pm, four to five trains come to the yard. “We look for utilities as well as fittings and cables that are either damaged or stolen,” said a constable. A note is made of each thing out of place and provided to the Railways, which only has a few hours to make repairs before service resumes early morning.

Occasionally, the men come across luggage left behind by passengers, and at least twice a week, commuters who sleep through the journey. “Several times, sleeping passengers have accused us of theft,” said a constable.

“Many passengers fall asleep under the influence of drugs or alcohol… The ones who genuinely fall asleep are escorted to the nearest station.” However, those who deliberately travel in the last train and paste advertisements inside coaches are booked. “Most manage to get out before the train pulls into the yard but at times, they get caught,” said a constable.

The men also recount several instances when thieves had stolen cables from signals. While the men do not patrol along the tracks each night, a watch is kept for members of fatka gangs and individuals lurking below bridges, signal posts and electricity poles, waiting to steal cellphones from passengers. “Many times, these men have attacked us with stones when we try to catch them,” the constable said.

Festivals like Holi and Diwali result in long nights. “Many passengers are drunk and cause a ruckus inside trains. We also have to keep a watch on people pelting stones and balloons at trains…”

Inspector Sanjay Chaudhary of Andheri RPF police station said there has been a decline in the number of incidents of crime over time due to patrolling. “Instances of theft have reduced as a result of action taken against fakta gangs.”

