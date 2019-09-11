Mumbai: Butcher held for stabbing stray dog in Goregaon

A butcher was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a stray dog in Goregaon East, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Irshad Qureshi, runs Pakeezah mutton shop in Dindoshi, which is usually surrounded by stray dogs, which forage on meat scraps.

A local resident, Sunil Kumbhar, told police that around 12.30 pm Monday, Qureshi stabbed a black-colour dog with a knife used to cut meat. The canine died on the spot. Kumbhar informed the police control room and lodge a complaint against Qureshi.

An official at Dindoshi police station said that Qureshi was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.