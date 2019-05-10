Mumbai: Busy junction dug up, traffic at Dadar TT slows to a crawl

WITH THE city’s busiest junction at Dadar TT being dug up within a year of it being resurfaced, and that too ahead of monsoon, motorists are a harried lot.

On May 6, the BMC’s storm water drain (SWD) department had dug up a huge stretch from Dadar TT junction towards Tilak Bridge for laying wider drainage pipelines to reduce waterlogging in Hindu Colony and Parsee Colony, resulting in traffic slowing to a crawl.

Only six months ago, the junction was repaired with mastic asphalt at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The junction, which connects Parel on south, Sion on north, Tilak Bridge on west and Wadala on east, was in a bad condition till March 2018.

Matunga resident and activist Nikhil Desai, who has followed the repair of Dadar TT junction over the years, said the civic body’s latest work is the best example of “poor planning” and “zero coordination”.

“Last year, after several follow-ups, the traffic department gave its NOC to the road department to carry out resurfacing work at the junction. Resurfacing work had been pending for years, as the traffic police was not giving permission, citing chaos if the stretch was shut for vehicular movement,” Desai said.

“BMC officials used to say they are not getting permission from traffic police to carry out repair work. Now, how did they get permission for this new work within six months?” he said.

Desai further said: “BMC departments do not communicate with each other before executing any work. To reduce flooding in areas near the junction, SWD is laying drainage lines. But they will not be able to finish the work before monsoon arrives. What is the hurry if these areas would face flooding even after pipelines are laid on a small stretch?”

A senior BMC official said that guidelines clearly state that for better coordination and to avoid repetition of works, respective departments are supposed to check with each other before undertaking any work on a stretch. “But this procedure is not followed,” he added.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Chief Engineer Arun Nadagouder (Roads and Traffic) and Chief Engineer Srikant Kawale (SWD) were not available for comment.