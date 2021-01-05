Mumbai: Businesswoman booked for using duplicate number plate of noted industrialist’s car

According to police, the industrialist's office conducted a preliminary inquiry, following which they responded to the Mumbai traffic department.

POLICE ON Tuesday booked a businesswoman for allegedly using a duplicate number plate on her car. She was using a number registered under the name of a prominent industrialist, police said.

Officials said the incident came to light on Monday after the industrialist’s office responded to e-challans issued by the traffic department. “In the ongoing drive to recover pending e-challans, we have been contacting defaulters asking them to pay the fine. During this, we recently issued a notice to his (the industrialist) office. When they checked, they realised that the car never went to the locations at which they were fined by the authorities,” an officer said.

According to police, the industrialist’s office conducted a preliminary inquiry, following which they responded to the Mumbai traffic department. Police said with the help of CCTV cameras, they managed to locate the car that was falsely using the registration number of the industrialist’s car.

“The car was seized and we have learnt that it belongs to the owner of Narendra Forwarders Pvt Ltd,” said Inspector Sunil Kale.

The accused has told the authorities that the number was lucky for her, and that she changed two digits and was using the duplicate number plate.

Senior Inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge of Matunga police station said, “The case was registered under sections of cheating and forgery. We are yet to arrest the culprit, we may call her to the police station tomorrow.”