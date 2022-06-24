Mumbai businessman’s flat burgled of Rs 54.14-lakh gold, diamond by former driver and aide

A 34-year-old driver and his aide have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 54.14 lakh from the flat of a businessman at Juhu in Mumbai. All the stolen valuables have been recovered.

According to the Juhu police, the 68-year-old businessman’s sixth-floor flat in a housing society near the Juhu Gymkhana in Vile Parle (west) was burgled when he stepped out to buy fruit around noon on June 16. The burglar stole gold and diamond-studded ornaments worth Rs 54.14 lakh, they said, adding that the housing society had neither a security guard nor CCTV cameras.

“We sifted through many CCTV cameras in the vicinity to establish the identity of the accused,” said Ajitkumar Vartak, senior inspector of the Juhu police station. On June 22, the police arrested the two accused, Satish Sigvan (34) and Ankush Monde (38), a security guard.

“Sigvan had worked for the complainant for one year but was removed from the job because of inefficiency. But the complainant was not aware that Sigvan had made a duplicate key to his flat. Sigvan gave the key to Monde, who used it to enter the flat and steal the valuables,” said Vijay Dhotre, assistant police inspector.

The duo were remanded in police custody till June 28 and told the police the valuables had been kept at their homes in Nalasopara and Andheri. The police went there and recovered all the valuables. “The housing society residents told us that they will now install CCTV cameras and hire a security guard,” said Dhotre.