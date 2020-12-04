Mumbai: Businessman strangles daughters, hangs self

The police said that Ali killed his children before dying by suicide. (Representational)

A 45-year-old businessman allegedly strangled his daughters and hanged himself at his shop in Kandivali West on Thursday evening. He left behind a suicide note stating that he had taken the extreme step due to financial difficulties.

The deceased, Asgar Ali Jabbar Ali, ran a digital painting and photography shop at Laljipada in Kandivali West. He lived with his wife and four daughters in Malwani.

He left home on Thursday morning with his younger daughters Sujan (5) and Kainan (11). Ali’s wife grew worried when they did not return home at the usual time and tried contacting her husband.

Unable to trace Ali and the daughters, she went to the shop. She found Sujan and Kainan lying unconscious on chairs and Ali hanging from an iron bar fixed to the ceiling.

The police said that Ali killed his children before dying by suicide.

Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI), said that Ali mentioned in his suicide note that he was stressed as he was facing severe financial difficulties.

