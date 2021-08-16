Mumbai businessman loses Rs 1.10 lakh, police suspect ATM skimming

A 42-year-old man working as a deputy general manager in a global real estate company lost Rs 1.10 lakh to fraud. The amount was withdrawn from an ATM in Pune in a span of four minutes. An FIR has been registered at the Andheri police station and the probe is on to find the accused.

The complainant told the police he was shocked to receive 11 messages from his bank in a span of just four minutes, from 2.27 pm to 2.31 pm, alerting him that a total of Rs 1.10 lakh has been debited from his bank account from an ATM in Pune.

The man told the police that he has never shared his bank details or One Time Password (OTP) with anyone. The police suspect that the complainant’s ATM card was cloned by fraudsters who used it to withdraw money from the ATM.

There have been several instances in the past when criminals used card skimmers and micro cameras at ATMs to steal card details. In some cases, hotel waiters also acted as accomplices.