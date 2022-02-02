Mumbai businessman ends life, apologises to creditors for failing to repay loans worth Rs 25 lakh

A 37-year-old businessman died by suicide at his residence in Malad (West) on Monday morning. In a suicide note, he apologised to his creditors for failing to repay loans collectively worth Rs 25 lakh.

The deceased, identified as Saurabh Pitle, was well educated and lived on rent in a flat with his wife and six-year-old son. He had been selling motor parts for the last five to six years. He had suffered losses in his business, even more during the Covid-19 lockdown.

When asked if Pitle was being treated for depression, a police officer replied in the negative.

Pitle left behind a 12-page suicide note, in which he listed loans taken from six to seven creditors. He apologised to them individually, and also to his family.

“We have registered a case of accidental death,” said Pramod Tawde, senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station.