Mumbai: Businessman defaults on loan, threatens to shoot bank agents

A businessman was arrested on Saturday for threatening to shoot two loan recovery agents. The accused, Rana Bhatia (52), had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh in 2016 and paid back Rs 2.4 lakh to the bank. However, for the past three months, Bhatia had been stalling repaying the rest of the loan, forcing the bank to send recovery agents to his home.

According to the police, an agent visited Bhatia’s home on Yari Road, Andheri West, in July, only to be asked to return a month later.

The agent again visited his home on August 12 after he failed to pay the monthly installment. However, he wasn’t home that day.

On Saturday, two agents went to Bhatia’s residence. The agents told the police that Bhatia asked them to sit in the hall and refused to pay back the loan.

According to the police, Bhatia then went into a room and returned holding a pistol and a plastic bag full of bullets, which he started loading.

An officer at Versova police station said that Bhatia threatened to shoot the agents if they continued to ask for the money. The agents fled and lodged a compliant.