Mumbai: Businessman attempts suicide outside secretariat, cops save him

A businessman from Jalgaon, who was upset over police’s inaction regarding his complaint, attempted suicide near the Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Sunday.

Police said that as soon as the businessman poured kerosene on himself, the officials deployed on bandobast duty outside the secretariat caught him and took him to the Marine Drive police station.

Senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station, while confirming the development, said they are still inquiring with the businessman.

According to police officials, the businessman, identified as Sunil Damu Gujjar, arrived at Rajbhoj Chowk, which is around 50 meters from the Mantralaya, and started pouring kerosene on himself.

“The officials, who were deployed outside the secretariat for bandobast duty, caught him and took him to the police station,” an officer said.

Gujjar told the police that he is a businessman from Jalgaon. “He had complained against another businessman to the local police but it seems they were not acting on his complaint. As he was distressed, he decided to end his life near the Mantralaya on Independence Day,” an officer informed.