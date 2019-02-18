Mumbai: Businessman approaches gangster Prasad Pujari to settle dispute, arrested

A businessman working in Kalbadevi was arrested on Saturday for allegedly approaching gangster Prasad Pujari to help him settle a financial dispute. The gangster is alleged to have made several phone calls to the complainant, who is also a businessman, over the last two months and demanded Rs 4 crore, police said.

According to police, the complainant and the accused — identified as Popatlal Porwal — had been involved in a dispute since last year.

Both men had filed police complaints against each other. However, as the dispute was of a civil nature, they were advised by the police to move the courts for relief, the police said.

Late last year, Porwal allegedly approached Pujari for assistance in getting his money back.

The complainant has told the police that he began to receive threatening phone calls from Pujari in December 2018.

“The gangster ordered the complainant to withdraw the case he had filed against Porwal and demanded that he pay him Rs 4 crore,” said a Mumbai Police Crime Branch officer. The businessman finally approached the police earlier this week after allegedly receiving several phone calls over the past two months. Following the complaint, the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch picked up Porwal on Saturday and booked him for extortion.