Mumbai: Businessman abducted, assaulted by hotel staffers, case filed

A BUSINESSMAN was allegedly abducted and beaten up by employees of a hotel for complaining about a non-functional television set last week. Police said the incident took place at Fountain Hotel on Ghodbunder Road on August 10. The complainant, Kanharam Sipa (35) — a resident of Mira Road who runs a sari manufacturing unit — had stopped at the hotel for the night with his friends Bhavani Singh and Nakul Singh. The trio, who live in Bhayander, had been biking in the area and decided to spend the night there instead of returning home as they were tired, police said.

“After the men had checked into the room, Sipa decided to watch television, but the set would not switch on. He called room service asked for someone to be sent to fix the TV,” said an official at Kashimira police station, where an FIR has been lodged.

Meanwhile, his friends decided to leave after receiving calls from their homes, and Sipa was left alone to deal with a hotel staffer who arrived to fix the TV. “The complainant and the staffer got into an argument over the TV. Hearing the argument, 30 to 40 hotel employees rushed into the room,” the officer said.

Police said three or four of these men attacked Sipa with leather belts and kicked and punched him. “With Sipa unable to fight back, the employees bundled him into a car and took him to another hotel to meet their boss. However, after explaining his case, Sipa was allowed to leave… he rode straight to the nearest police station to register a complaint,” the officer said.

A case of kidnapping and causing hurt under the IPC was registered at Kashimira police station on August 11 against four unidentified employees of the hotel. “While no arrests have been made yet, we are recording statements of the other witness to the assault and of the hotel owner to identify the attackers,” said the officer.

