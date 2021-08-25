Mumbai: MSRTC’s mobile app tracks live location of buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a mobile application — MSRTC Commuters App — which shows commuters the live location of buses plying on the roads.

The technology uses a ‘Vehicle Tracking System’ (VTS) which has already been installed for internal use in all of MSRTC’s 18,000 buses, said an official. However, the application for VTS is active only in buses in the Nashik division and Shivneri buses that run between Mumbai and Pune. It will be activated in the rest of the buses in the coming days.

Another application, MSRTC Mobile Reservation, is also being developed by the corporation for commuters to track their buses.

The official said the two applications will allow commuters to see the live locations of buses on their mobile phones as well as information like the nearest bus stand, bus depot and routes. There will also be a SOS service for emergencies.

According to the corporation, MSRTC the only transport organisation in the country which is implementing such a large-scale project. Given its scope and technicalities, the project is being touted as the first-of-its-kind in the public transport sector, wherein so many facilities will be made available to commuters.

Under this project, the location of all major and minor bus stops will also be shown on a map, according to the latitude and longitude, using a GPS system. The application can also be used to plan travel and give feedback about the bus transportation services.

A Central Control Room has been set up at the corporation’s headquarters in Mumbai with screens to track the live locations of buses. In this room, the information of buses, including vehicle speed, vehicle arrival and departure as well as management, can be tracked.

“Using the mobile application, passengers will now also know the actual arrival and departure time of ST buses. Similarly, screens have been set up at the bus stops to show the real time arrival and departure of buses for commuters who don’t have the mobile application. This will enable passengers to plan ahead and save time,” said an MSRTC official.