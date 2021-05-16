Mumbai: Bus turns turtle amid heavy rain, pedestrian killed

Police said that though it was raining heavily due to Tauktae cyclone, the accident could have been avoided if the driver had not been speeding. (Representational Image)

A 47-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding private luxury bus turned turtle, knocked him down and dragged him for several feet in Orus town of Sindhudurg district early Sunday.

According to Sindhudurgnagri police, the incident took place at 7.15 am on the highway at Orush patha near Bhavani temple in Orus town.

The deceased, Mangesh Sawant, was a local resident and a milk distributor. He was on his way to distribute milk. He died of head injuries and suffered several body fractures, the police said. He was declared dead before admission.

API Arun jadhav, in charge of the police station, said, “The bus was speeding. It was raining heavily and the bus may have skid on the highway. The driver lost control and broke barricades on the side of the road and came a few feet down on the service road. A pedestrian walking on the service road was knocked down and got dragged with the bus for around 30 feet. The bus then turned over. There was a tyre burst as well, but only RTO inspection will tell us if that led to the incident.”

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

The bus had left from Mumbai Central and was going to Goa carrying 11 passengers. While two passengers suffered fractures, six others had minor injuries.

An FIR has been registered against the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. He has been served a notice to be present before the police station.