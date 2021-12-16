Mumbai: BEST offers new ‘super saver’ bus travel plans

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday announced a new set of ‘super saver’ bus travel plans, as a part of their ongoing digitisation project.

With 72 new plans on offer, passengers can now choose the travel plan that suits their needs the most. The new plans will be available for purchase on the soon to be launched BEST mobile app and BEST bus card.

According to the officials, each ‘super saver’ plan offers passengers a specific number of bus trips for a fixed price which is as low as Rs 1.99 per trip. The prices are based on a combination of fare stage, number of trips, and duration of the plan. The plans start from one day to 84 days and from two trips up to 150 trips.

The new plans will replace the distance-based stop-to-stop passes that were previously available. In the previous pass system, passengers had to choose a specific starting and ending stop and could travel only between those two stops. Passengers also had to choose between AC or non-AC service for their pass.

Also read | Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve threatened with morphed video; FIR registered

“With the new super saver plans, passengers will be able to travel anywhere on the BEST network between any number of stops, within the fare stage they select. They will also be able to use AC or non-AC buses as long as the fare stage of their plan is valid for the trip. These new plans offer more choices and flexibility to the passengers,” said the official.

The existing unlimited distance passes and student passes will continue alongside the new super saver plans, said the official.

The ongoing digitisation project at BEST is being implemented by Chalo, India’s leading transport technology company.

“These plans are being launched to further boost ridership and increase passenger loyalty to BEST buses, which will increase the overall revenue,” the official added.