Mumbai bus scare: BEST turns to 500 smaller buses for safer rides and tackle narrow-road risks

Midi buses are medium-sized public transport vehicles, typically around 9 metres long, making them smaller than standard 12-metre city buses but larger than minibuses. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has proposed procuring 500 air-conditioned nine-metre midi buses, following a recent mishap involving a long electric bus in Bhandup and ongoing delays in e-bus deliveries.

The move comes days after a parked electric bus rolled backwards on a sloping road in Bhandup and crashed into a roadside structureone of two recent incidents that have raised concerns over the suitability of 12-metre buses on narrow and hilly routes.

Midi buses are medium-sized public transport vehicles, typically around 9 metres long, making them smaller than standard 12-metre city buses but larger than minibuses. They carry fewer passengers but are easier to manoeuvre, especially on narrow, congested or hilly roads.