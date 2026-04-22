Mumbai bus scare: BEST turns to 500 smaller buses for safer rides and tackle narrow-road risks

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has proposed procuring 500 air-conditioned nine-metre midi buses, following a recent mishap involving a long electric bus in Bhandup and ongoing delays in e-bus deliveries.
The move comes days after a parked electric bus rolled backwards on a sloping road in Bhandup and crashed into a roadside structureone of two recent incidents that have raised concerns over the suitability of 12-metre buses on narrow and hilly routes.
Midi buses are medium-sized public transport vehicles, typically around 9 metres long, making them smaller than standard 12-metre city buses but larger than minibuses. They carry fewer passengers but are easier to manoeuvre, especially on narrow, congested or hilly roads.
Because of this flexibility, they are commonly used on feeder routes and for last-mile connectivity in areas where full-size buses are difficult to operate efficiently.
BEST officials said the 500 midi buses will be deployed on routes in areas such as Bhandup, Powai, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, where manoeuvrability challenges have been reported with longer electric buses. “The proposal for introducing nine-metre midi buses is expected to be finalised in the next committee meeting,” said BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi.
While a preliminary probe into the Bhandup incident pointed to driver error, officials said it has prompted a wider review of safety protocols, vehicle suitability and route planning. “We are assessing how different bus types perform under specific road conditions,” a senior official said.
The plan also comes amid a widening gap in BEST’s fleet expansion. Of the 4,650 electric buses expected from two manufacturers, only 934 have been delivered so far, complicating efforts to meet the city’s estimated requirement of 10,000 buses.
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To plug the shortfall, BEST has approached Switch Mobility to expedite delivery of 150 pending double-decker AC e-buses, delayed by nearly two years. The undertaking is also weighing legal options after the company cited a “change in law” to foreclose the contract—a claim BEST’s legal advisors have rejected.
The dispute centres on the mandatory Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) system, introduced in 2023 for double-decker electric buses. BEST officials said the manufacturer has yet to provide clarity on the cost implications of installing the safety feature.
Meanwhile, deliveries from Olectra Greentech have also slowed, with officials attributing delays to pending government subsidies of around ₹400 crore. BEST has urged the company to ramp up production.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More