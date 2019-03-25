Mumbai: 6 killed, 15 critical as bus falls into ditch

Six people were killed and more than 40 injured when a private tourist bus headed to Surat fell into a ditch on Sunday. According to police, among the injured, 15 are critical.

The accident took place at 1.45 pm in Palghar. The deceased had not been identified till the report was being filed. Police said they rescued more than 50 passengers from the bus, adding that among them, four were declared brought dead at the Mokhada civil hospital.

“Their belongings and bags are in the bus, which is in a ditch. We are trying to identify them using their phones,” said a police officer.

“The serious cases were sent to Nashik, while minor injuries were treated at nearby hospitals. More than 18 people have been admitted in Nashik,” said the officer, adding, “we are investigating what caused the accident.”

Police said the bus was a luxury bus heading from Nashik to Surat.

“The passengers were returning from a pilgrimage. Near Torangana ghat near Mokhada, the driver couldn’t control the vehicle on one of the turns and the vehicle crashed into a ditch off the road,” added the officer.