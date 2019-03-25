Toggle Menu
Mumbai: 6 killed, 15 critical as bus falls into ditchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-bus-accident-six-killed-fifteen-critical-as-bus-falls-into-ditch-5640905/

Mumbai: 6 killed, 15 critical as bus falls into ditch

Police said they rescued more than 50 passengers from the bus, adding that among them, four were declared brought dead at the Mokhada civil hospital.

mumbai, bus falls into ditch, bus accident, bus accident in mumbai, palghar, police, indian express news
The accident took place at 1.45 pm in Palghar. (Representational Image)

Six people were killed and more than 40 injured when a private tourist bus headed to Surat fell into a ditch on Sunday. According to police, among the injured, 15 are critical.

The accident took place at 1.45 pm in Palghar. The deceased had not been identified till the report was being filed. Police said they rescued more than 50 passengers from the bus, adding that among them, four were declared brought dead at the Mokhada civil hospital.

“Their belongings and bags are in the bus, which is in a ditch. We are trying to identify them using their phones,” said a police officer.

“The serious cases were sent to Nashik, while minor injuries were treated at nearby hospitals. More than 18 people have been admitted in Nashik,” said the officer, adding, “we are investigating what caused the accident.”

Advertising

Police said the bus was a luxury bus heading from Nashik to Surat.

“The passengers were returning from a pilgrimage. Near Torangana ghat near Mokhada, the driver couldn’t control the vehicle on one of the turns and the vehicle crashed into a ditch off the road,” added the officer.

 

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Five arrested after communities clash over comments on air strike
2 Under sealing shadow, Delhi BJP leaders steer clear of civic bodies
3 Delhi: 21-yr-old hacker held for rape, blackmail