Mumbai: Man tries to board moving bus, gets crushed under its wheels

A 55-year-old man came under the rear wheels of a moving BEST bus and died while trying to board it outside a depot in Goregaon (east) Wednesday afternoon. The passengers were asked to deboard after the accident.

The incident took place around 1pm when the deceased, identified as Vasant Ghole, resident of Yeshwant Nagar in Goregaon (west), was waiting for a bus to visit a relative’s home.

“Ghole was outside the depot and suddenly realised that the bus was leaving. He ran to board the bus for a few metres while it was taking a turn. He lost his balance and slipped under the rear wheel of the bus. His life may have been saved had the bus been moving straight,” said an officer from Vanrai police station.

Ghole was declared dead before admission. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. He used to work as a housekeeping staff but was presently unemployed. Initially, the driver of the bus was arrested under Section 304 A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence but later, police scanned CCTV footage and realised it was Ghole’s fault.