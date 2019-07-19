Toggle Menu
Dongri building collapse: BMC suspends official for negligence in taking action against illegal constructionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-building-collapse-bmc-suspends-official-for-negligence-in-taking-action-against-illegal-constructions-5836899/

Dongri building collapse: BMC suspends official for negligence in taking action against illegal constructions

After the collapse, corporators raised questions about inaction against illegal construction in B ward, which is considered a hub of such activities.

mumbai building collapse, dongri building collapse, mumbai dongri building collapse, building collapse in mumbai, building collapse in dongri, mumbai news, Indian Express
The incident killed 13 people. (Express photo)

Two days after a building collapse in Dongri killed 13 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Municipal Commissioner of B Ward (Dongri, Mohammad Ali Road), Vivek Rahi, for negligence in taking action against illegal constructions, said sources.

“On Thursday, a team of vigilance officials went to Dongri and nearby areas to check whether any action has been initiated against illegal constructions. But they found that the ward office had not initiated any action. Instead, it was sending notices to them (owners of illegal structures) to conduct structural audits… Rahi was suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. The roles of other, lower-rank officials will be checked during the inquiry,” a BMC official told The Indian Express.

After the collapse, corporators raised questions about inaction against illegal construction in B ward, which is considered a hub of such activities.

In the case of the Kesarbai Mansion building, the legality of the structure is still under question as the BMC and MHADA are passing the buck to each other. While the MHADA said the building is illegal, the BMC said the collapsed part was assessed and cess was paid to MHADA.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Undertrial flees custody from Delhi hotel bathroom
2 Dongri building collapse kills 13, condition of last victim to be rescued takes turn for the worse, others stable
3 Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray’s statewide tour begins, leaders project him as CM face