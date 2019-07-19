Dongri building collapse: BMC suspends official for negligence in taking action against illegal constructions

Two days after a building collapse in Dongri killed 13 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Municipal Commissioner of B Ward (Dongri, Mohammad Ali Road), Vivek Rahi, for negligence in taking action against illegal constructions, said sources.

“On Thursday, a team of vigilance officials went to Dongri and nearby areas to check whether any action has been initiated against illegal constructions. But they found that the ward office had not initiated any action. Instead, it was sending notices to them (owners of illegal structures) to conduct structural audits… Rahi was suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. The roles of other, lower-rank officials will be checked during the inquiry,” a BMC official told The Indian Express.

After the collapse, corporators raised questions about inaction against illegal construction in B ward, which is considered a hub of such activities.

In the case of the Kesarbai Mansion building, the legality of the structure is still under question as the BMC and MHADA are passing the buck to each other. While the MHADA said the building is illegal, the BMC said the collapsed part was assessed and cess was paid to MHADA.