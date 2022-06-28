scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Mumbai building collapse: BMC orders demolition of 3 other buildings in Kurla complex

Nine people died and 12 were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla late on Monday night

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
June 28, 2022 4:25:09 pm
The Kurla building collapse (Express Photo)

Hours after a four-storey building in Naik Nagar in Mumbai’s Kurla (East) collapsed, killing nine people and injuring 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday ordered the demolition of three other dilapidated buildings in the complex.

“In 2016, we had issued a notice that these buildings were dilapidated but their auditor gave a statement that they were repairable. This building was never repaired. The original tenants had moved away and they had given their houses on rent to labourers,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner V V Shankarwar said.

Even as rescue operations continued at the complex where ‘D wing’ had collapsed, Shankarwar said that residents of A, B and C wings were evacuated. “We will tell them to demolish these buildings or demolish them through BMC machinery. Otherwise, the owners will sublet again and some mishap may happen,” Shankarwar added.

Earlier on Tuesday, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Industries Minister Subhash Desai visited the spot. The building was constructed on revenue department land and suburban collector Nidhi Chaudhari also visited the spot.

BMC officers said that the land was given to people of Banjara caste by former Maharashtra chief minister Sudhakar Naik.

