Mumbai Building collapse: 48-year-old survivor released from hospital, critically injured woman stable

At building collapse site in Fort area. (Nirmal Harindran) At building collapse site in Fort area. (Nirmal Harindran)

Bhalchandra Kandu (48), one of the survivors extricated from the debris of Bhanushali Building at Fort area, a portion of which collapsed Thursday amid rainfall, was discharged Saturday, officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management said. Kandu, a resident of the six-storey cessed building, had sustained minor injures in the incident. Neha Gupta (45), who sustained a back injury and was in a critical condition, meanwhile, has stabilised.

Over 48 hours since the building collapsed, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the civic staff continued to remove debris from the site. Nearly one-third portion of the building, located near Lucky House, had collapsed at 4.43 pm on Thursday. Ten residents were killed in the incident.

According to the MHADA, Bhanushali Building was a cessed structure and was twice issued no-objection certificates for repair works. Cessed buildings are mainly present in South Mumbai, where construction dates back to the pre-independence era. MHADA makes special provisions for repairs and reconstruction of the cessed buildings. Residents of the building informed that they were unable to undertake the repairs following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd