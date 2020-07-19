Mumbai Building collapse: 48-year-old survivor released from hospital, critically injured woman stable

Bhalchandra Kandu (48), one of the survivors extricated from the debris of Bhanushali Building at Fort area, a portion of which collapsed Thursday amid rainfall, was discharged Saturday, officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management said. Kandu, a resident of the six-storey cessed building, had sustained minor injures in the incident. Neha Gupta (45), who sustained a back injury and was in a critical condition, meanwhile, has stabilised.
Over 48 hours since the building collapsed, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the civic staff continued to remove debris from the site. Nearly one-third portion of the building, located near Lucky House, had collapsed at 4.43 pm on Thursday. Ten residents were killed in the incident.
According to the MHADA, Bhanushali Building was a cessed structure and was twice issued no-objection certificates for repair works. Cessed buildings are mainly present in South Mumbai, where construction dates back to the pre-independence era. MHADA makes special provisions for repairs and reconstruction of the cessed buildings. Residents of the building informed that they were unable to undertake the repairs following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
