Mumbai: Builder stabbed to death in Virar

A 31-year-old builder was stabbed and beaten to death in Virar (east) by unknown persons in the early hours of Monday, said the police. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am at Shahakar Nagar in the Phoolpada area where the deceased, identified as Nishant Kadam, ran his real estate office.

Kadam was a resident of Gandhi Chowk, less than a kilometre away from his office. He was attacked by unknown persons with iron rod and a sharp knife-like weapon while he was on his way to the office from home on his scooter, said the police. He had scheduled a Pooja at his office and was going there to do the arrangements for it.

As he did not reach the office, Kadam’s supervisor went out looking for him and found him outside lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.

Kadam was unmarried and is survived by his parents and brother and parents. The police said they had not got any complaints from him about threat to his life. They suspect personal enmity for the murder since the victim was not robbed.

The police are recording the statements of his family members, employees and friends. A case of murder under IPC section 302 against unknown persons is registered.