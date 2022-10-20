Mumbai builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide

Well-known Mumbai builder Paras Porwal died by suicide Thursday morning, said the police. He was 57.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Dnyaneshwar Chavan told the Indian Express that Porwal allegedly died by suicide because of personal issues. Chavan said the builder has left a note behind, but has not blamed anyone.

The officer added that the Kalachowkie police are investigating the matter.

Porwal had undertaken many redevelopment projects of old buildings in the Parel, Chinchpokli, and Byculla areas of Mumbai.