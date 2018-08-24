Mumbai builder in police custody

Builder Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala at court on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Builder Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala at court on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, the builder of Crystal Tower, who was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly flouting fire safety norms, has been remanded in police custody till August 27. He was produced in Bhoiwada court on Thursday.

In the absence of a public prosecutor, the investigating officer, Inspector, Bhoiwada police station, Sushilkumar Gaikwad, presented the case in court. “The building did not get an occupation certificate from the BMC. There was no fire compliance either. The fire-fighting systems were not working as well, despite it being in a city like Mumbai where such incidents are common,” he said.

Blaming the residents of the building, Supariwala’s advocate argued that construction had been completed in 2012 and fire-fighting equipment had been duly installed. The residents had failed to form a society and maintain the equipment, he said.

Stating that the developer did not take necessary precautions, the investigators said they needed time to probe if other people might be involved in the case.

