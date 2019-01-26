Mumbai: Builder asks staff to make fake threat calls to him to get police protection

A Mumbai-based builder allegedly made a fake complaint of receiving threats from the underworld in order to get police protection to keep his creditors at bay.

The plot, however, unravelled last week and the police had registered a non-cognisable complaint (NC) against the builder and his employers. A day after the plot unravelled, the builder’s mother died following a heart attack.

The incident in question took place nearly 10 days ago, when a builder from the central suburbs approached the Agripada police regarding a threat call. The builder told the police that he had received calls from a man claiming to be a henchman of gangster Chhota Shakeel and demanded money. The police also asked him to submit an application with the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, after which they began investigating the matter.

During the course of investigation, the Agripada police found that there were three calls made from a SIM card that had been recently purchased. Ever since the calls were made, the SIM card was no longer in use. Following several leads, the Agripada police managed to find the source from where a few SIM cards were purchased and zeroed in on three persons, involved in making the phone calls.

“It came to light that the callers were either earlier or currently employed with the same builder. Further interrogation of the callers revealed that they had made the phone calls at the behest of the builder himself,” an officer linked to the case said. When the police confronted the builder, he eventually confessed. The police found that it was the builder who allegedly procured the SIM cards and provided them to his employees, an officer said. The builder told the police that a major project in the city had fallen into trouble, due to which he was going through a financial crisis. “He said several people from whom he had taken money on debt had been harassing him. Since he did not have the money, he thought that he would get police protection on complaining about the threat call, and that would keep his at bay. He believed that would give him some breathing space to arrange the money to pay his debtors back,” an officer said.

After these facts came to light last week, the builder’s mother suffered a heart attack and died last week. An officer said they had taken a non-cognisable complaint against the builder and the employees in making the calls and allowed them to go. Senior inspector of Agripada police station S Agawane said, “There was a case in which a builder gave a complaint about receiving a threat call but it didn’t turn out to be true.” Agawane refused to say anything else.