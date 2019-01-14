Mumbai: Builder arrested for duping stock broker of Rs 70 lakh

THE BORIVALI police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old builder for allegedly duping a stock broker of Rs 70 lakh. The police said the accused cheated the complainant by promising a plot in Jogeshwari (east), which he had already sold to another person.

According to police officers, the case was registered in February last year, after Manish Mariwala, a Borivali resident, approached the police with a complaint. The complainant in his statement to police said he was introduced to builder Chintan Zaveri (41) in 2014 by a common friend Dinesh Chawla. He was told that Zaveri was a builder and stayed in a housing society at JVPD in Vile Parle.

“After meeting at their friend’s place, Zaveri offered him a plot at Village Ismaliya of Saraswati Baug in Jogeshwari (east). As he promised to hand over the plot in 18 months, Mariwala gave him Rs 41 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 29 lakh to the builder in the same year,” said an officer from Borivali police station. The complainant was given a signed receipt and an allotment letter. Zaveri told him he would take care of the registration and the stamp duty charges.

“Late in 2017, when Zaveri started ignoring his calls, he sensed something amiss, following which he went to the Talathi’s office in Andheri where he was informed that the plot belonged to someone else,” added an officer. Mariwala then approached the Borivali police station and handed a complaint application and following a preliminary investigation, the case was registered under relevant sections of cheating and forgery.

“The case was registered against Zaveri and his two partners. During investigations, we learnt that Zaveri has cases of cheating registered against him at Vanrai, Andheri and two cases at Dindoshi police station and his anticipatory bail plea has been rejected by Sessions court in all the cases,” said an officer.