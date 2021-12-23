Mumbai: 96% of budget on coastal road project spent; sewage disposal department fares worst

Around 41 per cent of budget allocated for development works has been consumed by November 30, showed data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The details of expenditure across the department shows that the maximum sum — Rs 1920.67 crore or 96 per cent — has been utilised from the allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the ambitious coastal road project.

For 2021-22, the BMC has made provision of Rs 18,750.99 crore for capital expenditure of which 40.68 per cent have been spent. This includes works by departments like roads, bridges, storm water drain, sewerage operation, health and solid waste management.

The financial statement notes that Rs 7629.33 crore has been spent on various development works till November 30. According to the BMC, the roads and traffic department has consumed 86.71 per cent, Storm Water Drain department 56.51 per cent, Bridges department 55.68 per cent, school repair fund 67.84 per cent, and health department 38.68 per cent of its budget.

However, there are a few departments which have struggled with expenditure. Solid Waste Management has managed to spend only 15.94 per cent, while Development Plan Department only 3.40 per cent of its budget. Mumbai Sewage Disposal Department (MSDP) did not utilise any fund from its allocation of Rs 1339.94 crore.

Over the last few years, the capital expenditure of the civic body has improved. Last year, 88 per cent was utilised for development works. Officials from the BMC said that by March 31, 2022 (end of financial year), the expenditure will increase. “Many development works have started recently and now expenditure will improve as slowly payments will also be made to contractors for the work already done. There are four months still left and we are hopeful of crossing the 80-per cent mark,” said an official from the Chief Accountant Department.