Mumbai: Brothers stab two teenagers over phone conversation, say police

Upset over the way he was spoken to, a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother allegedly stabbed two teenagers in Kurla area on Monday night, police said.

Nehru Nagar police has registered a case on charges attempt to murder against the two juveniles and sent them to an observation home. The victims, Airaaf Shaikh (19) and his friend Samad Khan (17), meanwhile, are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, where the condition of the former is said to be serious, police said.

According to Faizan Shaikh, a common friend of Airaaf and the two accused teens, one of the accused had called him on his mobile phone on March 10.

The call, Faizan said, was answered by Airaaf as he was away. He claimed that the caller was offended by the way he was spoken to, which had allegedly led to a verbal spat.

Faizan told police that the two sides had met on Sunday evening to iron out the differences. However, the juvenile (who had called Faizan) continued to bear grudges against Airaaf. On Monday, Faizan said, the juvenile and his younger brother had asked Airaaf to meet them in Nehru Nagar area to “resolve the matter”.

When Airaaf, accompanied by his friend Samad, went to the spot, the boys entered into a spat. “The 16-year-old boy slashed Airaaf on his neck, chest and stomach with a chopper he was carrying. When Samad tried to intervene, the boy also attacked him,” Nehru Nagar senior inspector Vilas Shinde said.

The injured boys were rushed to Sion Hospital by locals, police said. Based on eyewitness accounts, the Nehru Nagar police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and sent the two juveniles to Dongri observation home.

“There were rumours that the fight was triggered over a mobile phone game, but we have not come across anything in the matter so far,” Shinde said.

Police are yet to record the statements of Airaaf and Samad, who are still unconscious.