In Mumbai, drunk man murders younger brother

A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, Raja Bariya, allegedly killed his younger brother in a fit of rage in Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai in the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. The incident took place near Prayas building on Bajiprabhu Deshpande Road around 12.10 am on Saturday.

The deceased, Vinod Bariya (43), was also an autorickshaw driver. The two brothers, reportedly, got into a fight after getting drunk. Raja allegedly stabbed Vinod in the chest with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot but was later arrested.

Meanwhile, passersby took Vinod to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said both the brothers lived with their 80-year-old mother in a chawl in Old Police Line near Juhu. Both Raja and Vinod were unmarried and used to constantly fight over petty issues but none had a prior criminal record.