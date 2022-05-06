Mumbai: British national molested multiple times in club, man arrested

The Bandra Police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 44-year-old British national multiple times in a club on the Hill road in Bandra (west) on the night of May 4. The bail plea of the accused was kept on hold on Friday and he has been sent to a jail where he will have to stay at least till Monday, when his bail plea will be heard.

The complainant told police that she and her husband had gone to the club to have dinner with her friends. The incident took place at 11.30 pm in the club when the complainant was on her way to the bathroom. The accused Dhanshyam Yadav, 33, came in front and the complainant moved away to give him way to pass.

However, while passing her, he molested her. The woman ignored him and moved ahead and stood at an open space near the bathroom when the accused came from behind and molested her again.

The complainant narrated the incident to her husband and friends who rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused. A staff member of the hotel called up the police who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

The accused Yadav was booked for sexual assault and harassment under sections 354, 354 (A) (I) (i) and 509 of the IPC and produced before a magistrate court on Thursday where he was remanded to police custody.

On Friday he was again taken to court and remanded to judicial custody. His bail plea was kept on hold by a magistrate who wants to hear if the police has any objections against granting bail to him. It will be heard again on Monday.

The accused, who works in a private firm, had gone to the club with his friend. When contacted, his lawyer Ravish Zamindar said, “My client has been falsely implicated in the case. We have applied for bail and it is kept on hold for taking say of investigating officer and public prosecutor.”