Mumbai: British era milestones to get facelift, to be interlinked with QR codes

British era milestones are set to get a facelift with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) planning to restore the structures and link them with QR codes. The monolithic basalt stones, erected around 19th century, were used to mark distances from St Thomas’s Church — considered to be the geographical centre of Bombay city in the 18th century — to guide horse carriages.

Advertising

Conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar, who has been appointed to work on the project, told The Indian Express: “We were approached two years ago by the MCGM. We surveyed the areas and prepared a proposal, which was approved last year.”

The work to restore the structures, Chemburkar said, would take at least six to eight months.

An official said due to technical issues, the tenders were being re-invited. The project is estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh.

Advertising

Officials said several milestones have fallen prey to encroachment and neglect. There is also confusion over the exact number of milestones that exist — there are 13 such milestones. At least six will have to be reinstalled, sources said, as they no longer exist at the designated places.

Talks are also on to interlink the milestones through digital media using QR codes — codes along with the name and date of installation of the milestone will be etched on a plate embedded on a black granite cobblestone plaque.