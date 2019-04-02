Mumbai: BMC shuts foot overbridge

In the wake of the CSMT foot overbridge collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday shut the foot overbridge near Shakuntala Kantilal Ishvar Jain High School in A ward. The civic body’s bridges department audited the bridge over the weekend and declared it unfit for use.

The BMC has declared the foot overbridge dangerous and closed for pedestrian movement until repair or reconstruction. The bridge was mostly used by parents and schoolchildren to cross over the road.

As an alternative, the BMC has asked pedestrians to use the bride near Marine Line railway station and another foot overbridge on MK Road opposite Kalaniketan shop.

The bridge near the school was also used by spectators exiting the Wankhede stadium. Fearing a stampede-like situation as IPL matches are scheduled in Wankhede this month, the BMC has written to the Mumbai Police and organisers.